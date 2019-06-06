Alton Steel CFO John Goldschmidt to retire in September

Alton Steel

Alton Steel Chief Executive Officer Jim Hrusovsky announced two important senior leadership moves at Alton Steel. Chief Financial Officer John Goldschmidt will retire on Sept. 30 after more than seven years of service at Alton Steel. Jeffrey M. Dorries has accepted the role of chief financial officer and will replace Goldschmidt upon his retirement.

“John is a conscientious, proactive and knowledgeable leader,” Hrusovsky said. “He has been a tremendous asset to the company over the years. His ability to present complicated financial information in an understandable manner has been essential to the success we have experienced. We have been fortunate to have him as a valued member of this team, and we wish him happiness in his retirement.”

Goldschmidt will remain with the company through September to help transition Dorries, who begins June 17.

“Working at Alton Steel has been a wonderful experience for me,” Goldschmidt said. “I have been fortunate to end my professional career with a company that values employees, customers and quality. However, with the company on strong financial footing and with a promising future, I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life. I’m confident the finances of Alton Steel will be in good hands with Jeff.”

Dorries has more than 25 years of experience in finance, including 15 years as a chief financial officer at area companies, including St. Louis Lithographing Co. and Particle Dynamics.

“Jeff’s deep experience in finance at manufacturing firms was key to us as we were searching for John’s replacement,” Hrusovsky said. “Our business is strong and growing. We wanted a leader who could meaningfully contribute on day one, and that’s what we are getting with Jeff. We are thrilled to have found someone local with Jeff’s experience and depth in operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing profits through achievements in financial management and reporting, strategic planning, forecasts, cost reductions, internal controls and systems technology design and implementation.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining Alton Steel,” Dorries said. “We are so fortunate to have a growing manufacturing company with a stellar reputation like Alton Steel here in our own back yard. It’s great that John is staying for a few months to help make this transition as smooth as possible, and I look forward to working with all of the dedicated and capable people at Alton Steel.”

Alton Steel is a privately owned, special bar quality (SBQ) steel mill producing rounds, round-cornered squares, and bar-in-coil in the heartland of America. Alton Steel was established in 2003. The company has a proud history of manufacturing and employs about 250 people. Through continued investment for a promising future, Alton Steel offers products at a competitive price with a dedicated focus on great customer service. Alton’s current production includes a full range of carbon and alloy grades. Flexible and frequent rolling offers quick response and better inventory control for customers.

