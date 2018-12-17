Altonized Community Federal Credit Union to open Brighton branch

The new branch at 200 N. Main St. in Brighton will have a walk-up ATM, two-lane drive-up and full-service lobby.

“With this new location, Altonized will have a great presence in Macoupin County and will be able to offer our competitive products and services to those in the community,” President Jennifer Spangler said. “We are very excited about this new opportunity.”

The credit union is working on revitalizing the building and will post an opening date as soon as possible.

“Please like us on Facebook and watch the page for any updates,” Spangler said.

People are also encouraged to stop by the Alton office at 4435 N. Alby St. to see all the credit union offers, such as no monthly fees on accounts.

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1939 and serves Madison and Macoupin counties. The credit union will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2019. For more information, contact the office at (618) 466-3884 or visit the website.

