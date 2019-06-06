Ameren Illinois promotes George Justice to vice president of electric operations

Justice

Ameren Illinois is promoting George Justice to vice president of electric operations.

Justice has been with the company for 37 years. In his role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s electric modernization program and overseeing more than 50,000 miles of distribution and transmission power lines for 1.2 million customers. Justice began his career as an engineer, designing electric transmission power lines in 1982. He progressed through engineering and operations roles, including senior director of division operations and division director for three Ameren Illinois operating divisions.

Justice will report to Ron Pate, senior vice president of operations and technical services.

“George’s strong leadership skills, knowledge of the service territory, and more than 35 years of industry experience make him well-suited to lead our electric delivery business in the future and continue our excellent track record of delivering safe, reliable electric service to our customers,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

Justice earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky and is a licensed professional engineer. He has served on various chambers of commerce and economic development boards and was a founding member of the Association of Professional Energy Consultants. He and his wife, Betsy, live in O’Fallon and are the parents of six adult children and five grandchildren.

Other organization changes include:

Daetta Jones was promoted to senior director, Division Operations North. Jones has nearly 32 years of operations and customer service experience, serving in roles including director of key accounts; manager of customer satisfaction & business optimization; director of Division III operations; and currently as director of Division I operations. She will report to Justice.

Craig Gilson named senior director, Division Operations South. Gilson has 37 years of operations and engineering experience, including project director of New Generation; manager of Southern Division; director of Divisions II and III operations; director of Division Operations North; and currently as senior director of Division Operations North. He will report to Justice.

