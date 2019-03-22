Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services earns small business award

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services Inc. in Godfrey as its Small Business of the Month for March.

Since 1981, the full-service company has provided customers with outstanding service, from design to fabrication to installation. They work with clients to choose what would be most effective for their businesses. Whether that is billboards, building signage, and lighting, an electronic message center, or something different, Arrow Signs can help businesses and organizations.

The business has worked with more than 1,000 local and national businesses to help maximize their advertising, visual presence, and practicality. The excellent service they provide, along with decades of community involvement, has created a trust that keeps customers coming back. Arrow Signs has the equipment and staff to take care of any size commercial, community, or industrial project from start to finish.

Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services Inc. was established in the basement of Lance J. DeMond. They understand the importance of giving back to their community and do so by sponsoring and donating to many organizations and events. They sponsor many golf tournaments, including Riverbend Down Syndrome Association, Beverly Farm Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and more. They also participate yearly in the Fall City-Wide Litter Clean-Up with Pride Inc. Recently, Arrow Signs has donated to the Alton Boys and Girls Club for their new location.

For information, call (618) 466-0818 or visit their website or Facebook page. They are located at 4545 N. Alby St. in Godfrey and are open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Businesses can be nominated for the award at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

