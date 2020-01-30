Attorney joins MillerKing LLC

Billy Hurst Andrea N. Schrader

Andrea N. Schrader joined the law firm of MillerKing LLC as an attorney on Jan. 1.

She concentrates and focuses her practice in the area of family law. With 13 years of experience, she uses her problem-solving abilities, courtroom skills, and legal knowledge to resolve conflicts and seek amicable resolutions.

Before joining MillerKing, Schrader served as a staff attorney for Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. She continues to serve her clients and community in new and innovative ways. She enjoys working with individual clients and families to seek innovative solutions to everyday legal issues.

Schrader is a member of Tri-City Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, and Illinois State Bar Association. She graduated cum laude from Illinois State University with a bachelor of social work. While attending Illinois State University, she was a member of the Division I Women’s Swim Team. She earned a law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. The Springfield, Ill., native resides with her husband in Edwardsville.

