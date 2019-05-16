Attorney Leonard Berg receives prestigious award

Berg

Sivia Law announced that attorney Leonard Berg was recently awarded the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys Powley Award. This award is given to an association member who is recognized in the community as a leader in promoting a greater understanding of the rights and needs of senior citizens and people with special needs. It is also to recognize how the individual rigorously advocates for those rights.

“I was completely surprised to receive this award,” Berg said. “I know many of the prior honorees, and I am greatly honored to be in their company. I am grateful that I have been able to help the elderly and those with special needs.”

The NAELA Powley Award was established in memory of Wes and Helen Powley. They were active in civic affairs for all of their lives. The award comes with a $1,000 donation in the recipient’s name to a nonprofit organization of the recipient’s choice. Berg has chosen to donate to the Knights of Columbus, Alton Council No. 460, to help people with developmental disabilities.

“I chose the Knights of Columbus because they are men of faith who recognize the dignity of every human being,” Berg said.

In 2018, Leonard joined Sivia Law to continue his work helping the elderly, individuals with disabilities and their families. At Sivia, he joins attorney Ashley S. Day, who has focused her practice on guardianship, special needs planning and elder law for several years.

“Ashley & Leonard share the same passion for helping families, specifically families with disabilities and special needs,” said Todd Sivia, owner of Sivia Law. “They have a personal connection to this type of law. Their combined expertise in this area is such a benefit to families who need this planning.”

For more information, call the Edwardsville office at (618) 659-4499 or the East Alton office at (618) 258-4800, or email info@sivialaw.com.

