Axis Spinal Care launches walk-in clinic

Dr. Matthew Labertew of Axis Spinal Care in Bethalto is offering a walk-in chiropractic clinic. Open to the public, the clinic will accept new and current patients.

“When you are in pain, you shouldn’t have to wait for an appointment,” Labertew said. “That’s honestly the last thing you want to do when you’re in need of chiropractic care. If you are in pain, you may be causing more harm if you wait to be seen.”

Labertew decided opening a walk-in clinic could offer the area the opportunity to be seen in a professional setting, without the wait.

After celebrating his 20th anniversary of practicing chiropractic, he knows from experience pain is never planned.

“It’s hard to tell a patient that they have to stick to a set routine when it comes to being in pain,” he said. “The walk-in clinic will be a way for a patient to stop in, no matter what the situation, and get the relief they are needing.”

To celebrate their anniversary and the launch of the clinic, Labertew will also be waiving the exam fee for any new patient.

Axis Spinal Care, 416 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto, will observe walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call (618) 377-9920.

