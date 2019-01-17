Bethalto resident interning at Cork Tree Creative

Wyrsch

Award-winning public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative Inc. announced Thursday the firm’s new spring intern, Allison Wyrsch of Bethalto.

Wyrsch is a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in mass communications with a focus in strategic media. She recently returned from a study abroad semester in London and likes to spend her time helping international students. She aids during their orientation as well as participating in GAP, a student mentoring program for international students to help them learn English and adapt to American culture.

She also enjoys participating in theater on the SIUE campus. An avid member of the Student Experimental Theater Organization, she has been in multiple short theater festivals, and this past semester served as the assistant stage manager in an on-campus production. She has participated in the Fee Advisory Board on the SIUE campus, approving fee increases with a student committee for the upcoming school year.

As an intern at Cork Tree Creative, Wyrsch will receive hands-on industry experience in public relations, social media management, marketing, advertising, graphic design, and web design.

“We are so excited to have Allison join our team as our new spring intern,” said Laura Reed, co-owner and public relations director. “Internships are an excellent way to teach young individuals how to collaborate on projects and work in an office setting. At Cork Tree Creative, we pride ourselves on teamwork and collaboration to make the best experience for all of our clients and staff. We welcome Allison and know she will make an excellent addition to our experienced team.”

