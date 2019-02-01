Better Hearing Clinic relocates

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting Jan. 30 for the relocation of Better Hearing Clinic in Alton.

The Better Hearing Clinic has moved to 94 Northport Drive in Alton. They are committed to hearing excellence and dedicated to staying educated on the latest technology, trends, and health issues in the hearing industry. The clinic’s mission is to provide a comprehensive and individualized treatment plan to enhance quality of life. Their expert solutions and counseling are delivered with care and compassion.

Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy is a board-certified audiologist at the clinic, and he is a former professor of audiology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with 31 years of clinical, teaching, and research experience working with the patients. He has outstanding expertise and knowledge in diagnostic hearing testing, tinnitus evaluation and treatment, and customized hearing aid solutions. They have a state-of-the-art facility and effective hearing aid technology. Understanding the way their patients live, their personal hearing needs, and expectations will help the Better Hearing Clinic craft a more personalized and comprehensive customized hearing solution.

The clinic provides diagnostic testing and treatment plan for patients age 3 and older. They work closely with the patient’s primary care physician to optimize the patient’s overall health and quality of life, and they provide a risk-free hearing aid trial. The follow-up after the purchase of the hearing instrument is for the life of the instrument that covers for regular free cleaning and checkups. In addition, unlimited office visits are offered for reprogramming the hearing instruments. They are focused on patients’ best interest and helping them hear clearly. As part of the Hearing Wellness Program in the community, a free hearing test is offered for patients 50 and older. The office is at 94 Northport Drive in Alton; for more information, call (618) 433-9932 (office), (866) 696-5958 (answering service), or visit the website.

For information about the RiverBend Growth Association, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

