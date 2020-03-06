Better to arrive late than pale: Key Largo Tan and Spa opens in Eastgate Plaza

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Josh Jordan has opened Key Largo Tan and Spa in Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

photo by Frank Prager Key Largo’s salon provides styling as well as hair and eyelash extensions.

A longtime entrepreneur is using his experience in the tanning salon business to bring a salon with even more services to local customers.

Josh Jordan, owner and operator of Key Largo Tan in Granite City for the past 13 years, has opened Key Largo Tan and Spa at 75 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

The business will offer tanning services as well as manicures, pedicures, massages and hair styling.

“I’ve been looking at this for a few years,” Jordan says. “I wanted to do a full-service spa here because there’s really nothing like this in the whole St. Louis area.”

Jordan says the business offers customers a single location for services they normally must go numerous places to get.

“Most women have to go one place to get their nails done, another place to get their hair done, another place to get a tan and another place to get a massage,” he said. “Here, it’s a one-stop shop.”

The business has 10 Ergoline tanning beds. Jordan says the German-made beds are the world’s best tanning equipment. Customers do not need to roll over or rotate to get a complete tan. A typical tanning session with an Ergoline bed is about 12 minutes.

As an alternative, customers can get VersaSpa spray-on tans. Jordan says VersaSpa is the number one-rated spray-on tan system in the industry. A spray-on tan will normally last five to seven days.

He points out many reasons people tan.

“We promote tanning as a lifestyle,” he explains. He says it not only enhances people’s appearance but can also provide the same amount of vitamin D as being outdoors in the sun. He says tanning can boost mood, help varicose veins and improve acne.

Jordan says a lot of people go to Florida in the winter and will come in prior to their trips to start conditioning their skin so it doesn’t burn or blister when they get into strong sun.

Key Largo Tan and Spa never promotes over-tanning, he emphasizes, and understands everyone tans differently. Customers are assessed and a tanning program specific to their goals and skin type is recommended.

The business has eight hair styling stations. The stylists not only cut and style hair but can do hair and eyelash extensions. Jordan says his stylists have extensive experience.

Employees undergo training on the equipment and techniques used at Key Largo Tan and Spa. They also complete a Smart Tan certification after they are hired.

Memberships are available for $19.99 per month with no contract required and no cancellation fees. However, memberships are not required, and people can pay per session. Customers can make appointments in advance, and the business accepts walk-ins. Clients must be at least age 18 to tan unless they have authorization from a doctor.

Key Largo Tan and Spa is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Its phone number is (618) 216-3271.

The salon opened for business Feb. 1. A grand opening is planned for mid-March. Information on special deals and upcoming events is available on their Facebook page by searching for Key Largo Tan.

