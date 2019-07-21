Brewing up a storm: Clancy’s Brewery open for business in downtown Granite City

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Brewer Tracy Hutton (left) and owner Ryan Cassens at the Clancy’s Brewing distillery

Ryan Cassens got a new job June 13.

The Jerseyville resident became the manager of Clancy’s Brewing, a new business in downtown Granite City. The bar serves beer, cocktails and wine and is open four days per week.

“They decided to hire me on as a manager because I’ve been drinking craft beer for a couple of years now and I have bartending experience,” Cassens said.

Cassens said so far after a month, business has been booming at the brewery, next to the Granite City Cinema, Downtown Diner and Lascelles Restaurant.

“It’s been increasing every week,” Cassens said. “We get more and more customers and every week we see a couple of the same faces. So with those new customers, they all have been happy to be here. They like the change of pace that they usually get from Granite City because you’ve got the (Downtown) Diner and Lascelles down the road. So with those two, they like the addition where they can go get some food down the road and come back here and get a couple of beers.”

Clancy’s Brewing has four kinds of beer — Lemon Drop Pilsner, The End Is Rye, Pedagogical Porter and Lincoln’s Lament Lager. Clancy said once the business gets more beers, it will start planning events in the future.

“We’re starting out basic just to get the word out and not doing anything too crazy, but we want to more involved with this group of people at Lascelles and the diner down the road because we have a perfect area for doing brews and festivals,” the manager said.

The brewery does not serve food.

“We’re just going to stick with beer and cocktails because we don’t really have enough room for any type of kitchen,” Cassens said. “What we do allow is if you want to eat something, we’re not opposed to you bringing in something from an outside place.”

Clancy’s Brewing had its grand opening on June 13.

“For our first two days we were open, it was cash only because we didn’t have our credit to loan yet,” Cassens said. “It was a couple of customers here and there. It was kind of an impromptu decision to get open. When we did open, we didn’t have a bad day. It was kind of average for what you expect for announcing the opening the day before.”

A 2013 Jersey Community High School graduate, Cassens found out about the manager opening from Matt Flach, owner of Recess Brewing in Edwardsville.

“He texted me one day and he just asked me if I wanted to get a manager position here at Clancy’s because he and I actually discussed this place way before it was opened,” Cassens said. “It kind of popped into his head that I might be a good fit for it, so I came here and talked to him and see what they want.”

