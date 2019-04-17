Brighton florist achieves title of certified designer

Muenstermann

Leanne Muenstermann, owner of Leanne’s Pretty Petals in Brighton, has earned the title of Illinois certified designer during the Illinois State Floral Association’s annual floral design show March 14-18 in Champaign, Ill.

She was assessed in theoretical knowledge of advanced design styles and techniques. She was required to create three “advanced design” arrangements during a timed test.

Internationally recognized floral industry professionals evaluated these advanced designs. Muenstermann is one of only five florists in Illinois to earn this accreditation.

She earned her title of Illinois certified professional florist during last year’s annual floral design show. She is one of 58 florists in the state to earn this distinction. She is working toward her national certified floral designer accreditation through the internationally recognized American Institute of Floral Designers.

To maintain the Illinois certified designer accreditation, the designer must continue to accumulate continuing education credits each year and maintain his or her membership in the ISFA and ICPF program.

This program is designed to give ICPF graduates the opportunity to develop and broaden their knowledge of the floral industry and enhance the professionalism of Illinois florists.

Leanne and her husband, Bruce, own Leanne’s Pretty Petals in Brighton. They are a full-service florist serving Brighton, Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Bethalto, Medora, Shipman, Piasa and Bunker Hill. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois State Floral Association.

