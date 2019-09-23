Burger King to celebrate opening of Pontoon Beach restaurant on Sept. 27

× Expand Tony Schanuel

Burger King is celebrating the opening of three new St. Louis area locations, including 1301 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, with a community event from noon-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Activities will include a live radio broadcast from KSHE 95, special deals, the Impossible Whopper challenge and more.

Each new location has led to 30 to 40 new jobs for local residents. Annually at each restaurant, the franchisee Broadway Restaurant Group will award a $1,000 college scholarship to employees or local community members. High school seniors or employees and their family members pursuing a secondary education degree may apply for the scholarship Oct. 15-Dec. 15 at https://bk-scholars.com When dining at any Burger King through Oct. 31, guests can donate to the Burger King McLamore Foundation Burger King Scholars program.

“We strive to hire and promote right from the surrounding communities, giving residents a livelihood and path to career growth. In fact, 90 percent of Broadway Restaurant Group managers have been promoted from within,” said Michael Adams, Broadway Restaurant Group’s vice president of operations. “We are so excited to become an active member of these communities.”

Broadway Restaurant Group, the St. Louis-based Burger King franchisee selected for the successful national test market of the meatless Impossible Whopper, is adding several more new locations over the next few months, including Bellefontaine, Hazelwood, St. Roberts, Hanley-Natural Bridge, Union and Jefferson City.

“Burger King has significantly upped their game over the last couple of years to stand apart from what people typically expect from a fast-food restaurant. ‘Wow, this is a Burger King?’ has been the common guest feedback at new and remodeled stores,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of Broadway Restaurant Group. “There have been upgrades to the guest experience across the board — from overhauling the look and feel of the restaurants, to launching new and innovative products like the Impossible Whopper and improving the quality of ingredients in core products.”

Broadway Restaurant Group is hiring employees at new and existing Burger King locations across St. Louis, Southern Illinois and Missouri. Interested applicants can apply at https://www.b-restaurants.com/careers or in person at any Broadway Restaurant Group location.

