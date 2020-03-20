Burger King to offer free kids meals

× Expand Tony Schanuel

Burger King restaurants throughout St. Louis will begin offering free kids meals starting Monday, March 23.

Two free kids meals are offered for every adult meal purchased at all Burger King franchisee Broadway Restaurant Group locations. The offer is available for orders placed through the restaurant’s online or mobile apps. Guests can use the app one time per guest every day through April 6 or as long as supplies last.

All area Burger King locations also are offering free delivery for orders over $10. Delivery orders can be placed at bk.com or the mobile app. Broadway Restaurant Group also is providing a 50 percent discount to all first responders and a 10 percent discount to the military at all of their locations. Guests must show identification to receive this discount.

“As schools close and jobs are impacted in the communities surrounding our restaurants, we know that families are struggling,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of St. Louis-based Broadway Restaurant Group. “We are dedicated to supporting our communities and our employees as much as we can during this difficult time.”

Dining rooms at all Illinois and Missouri Burger King restaurants are closed but the drive-throughs are open. Burger King kids meal options include a cheeseburger, hamburger or chicken nuggets. The meals include a small side of Mott’s natural applesauce or fries and milk or juice.

