Business leaders invited to trade discussion

The Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, in partnership with the Southwestern Illinois Trade and Investment Council, will host Export Needs and Trade Initiatives for Southern Illinois: Dialogue with the Business Community from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 11, in the Birger Hall boardroom on the SIUE campus.

The regional business community is invited to join the roundtable discussion at no cost. Registration is encouraged at international-trade-center@siue.edu. Reservations will be accepted through Tuesday, March 10, or until seats are filled.

“This event will engage exporting businesses, and discuss the results of our annual Export Needs Assessment Survey,” ITC Director Silvia Torres Bowman said. “The survey helped us identify specific opportunities and challenges the business community in our region is facing with regard to their international activities, as well as key areas for improvement to enable more businesses to become successful exporters.”

“We will present survey findings, and importantly, hear personal stories, challenges and concerns from the business community, in order to innovate ways to better support their export growth,” she added. “This is a unique opportunity for businesses to be represented and heard. Participants will help us design future projects and initiatives that will best serve their needs, including the selection of the next target country or region for our third Southern Illinois Trade Mission, which will take place later this year.”

Trade missions are about opening doors for businesses and entrepreneurs, and developing long-term opportunities in foreign markets. Participants will be provided an exclusive look at the new list of trade shows and missions for 2020-21, sponsored by the Illinois Office of Trade and Investment and other partners of the ITC. These shows cover industries relevant to the region.

“In 2009 and 2019, the ITC led two trade missions to South America, bringing positive results to our region,” Bowman said. “We look forward to organizing our third Southern Illinois Trade Mission, in partnership with the Trade and Investment Council, to place regional businesses in front of new international customers and partners. This trade mission will be designed based on what our businesses need and want.”

The roundtable discussion will also offer updates on ISTEP funding, including how regional companies can take full advantage of the program which assists Illinois businesses to cover major expenses associated with international travel, participation in trade shows and missions, product compliance certification and website localization. The program offers 50-75 percent cost reimbursement on pre-approved eligible international activities for Illinois small- to medium-sized businesses. Details are available at siue.edu/business/itc/istep.

For more information, contact the ITC at International-Trade-Center@siue.edu or (618) 650-3851, or visit siue.edu/business/itc.

