Callis to lead law firm’s new Granite City office

Holland Law Firm has added a new partner, former Madison County Chief Judge Ann Callis.

“With Ann’s hometown roots in Granite City, years of experience on the Madison County bench, and her large book of business, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to expand our growing business across the river,” Eric Holland, founder of the firm, said.

Holland also pointed to a number of significant wins Callis has notched since leaving the bench in 2013, calling the former jurist “a force to be reckoned with” in Illinois litigation.

“I’m very fortunate to join a firm with such a comprehensive history of helping people, and I’m very excited about the opportunity to come back home to Granite City and practice law,” Callis said.

She will head the firm’s new Illinois office in her hometown of Granite City.

Holland Law Firm has an extensive background in FELA (Federal Employers’ Liability Act), mass torts, and complex litigation and has a long history of record-setting results. The firm’s high-profile work includes a $4.69 billion dollar verdict against Johnson & Johnson in 2018, the successful resolution of a 2,000-plaintiff mass medical device action, and a $17 million dollar FELA verdict, the largest in St. Louis history. Holland added that “the sky’s the limit with Judge Callis on our team” and pointed to upcoming high-profile trials.

Callis was previously a partner with Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli P.C.

