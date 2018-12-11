Center invites businesses to participate in trade mission to South America

× Expand International flags at SIUE

The International Trade Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announces the 2019 Southwestern Illinois Trade Mission to Peru, Chile, and Colombia from March 24-30.

The Southwest Illinois Trade and Investment Council will lead the trade mission with the support of the ITC at SIUE, the Office of Trade and Investment of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The trade mission is open to Southern Illinois businesses from all industries and sectors with an interest in:

Exploring export opportunities for their products and services

Finding or expanding distribution channels

Getting first-hand market information

Experiencing the business environment in Peru, Chile, and Colombia

“After a successful mission to South America in 2009, we are looking forward to continuing to strengthen Southwest Illinois’ ties to these Latin American markets,” ITC at SIUE Director Silvia Torres Bowman said. “This is an important event for our region. I will be joining the delegation and assisting participants in making positive and long-term connections with these South American partners, generating more opportunities for Southern Illinois goods and services, as well as foreign direct investment to our region.”

The ITC at SIUE will develop a full itinerary for each participating company with opportunities to conduct private, one-on-one meetings with key partners and buyers in one, two or all three countries. Services offered include matchmaking, export counseling, and travel and logistical support.

“This trade mission will provide participants all of the information and resources they need to advance their companies to a higher level through exporting,” Torres Bowman said. “Prospects will have been carefully targeted and prescreened, based on their interest in participants’ specific products or services. Consequently, the quality of the meetings during the mission are incredibly productive in the long term, as compared to trade show participation. Participants will save valuable time and cost, while maximizing their results.”

A limited number of companies will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation fees vary per country. Recruitment ends Friday, Jan. 4.

Torres Bowman urges interested businesses to indicate their interest now, so organizations have time to prepare and support them in mission planning. She also notes that the mission could qualify for Illinois State Trade Export Promotion financial funding offered to small and medium-sized exporters. Businesses can be awarded up to $7,500 in travel cost reimbursements. Details on eligibility and the application process are available online.

For information on how your company can participate, contact Torres Bowman at sitorre@siue.edu or call the ITC at SIUE at (618) 650-2452.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter