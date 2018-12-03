Centerstone hires Wood River resident as operations director

Klaas

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced Megan Klaas will serve as operations director.

Klaas, a Wood River resident, will oversee the grievance and Office of Inspector General processes, statewide credentialing, health and safety functions, and the credentialing and operations support staff. Klaas will also support and guide the operation team’s budgeting processes, as well as organizing and monitoring the submission of state-required reporting.

“Megan’s experience in overseeing credentialing for large hospital systems, combined with her operations expertise in critical care staffing for large hospitals in St. Louis, will provide a great context for her role in guiding the Illinois operations team in its day-to-day activities,” said Anne Tyree, chief operating officer for Centerstone.

Klaas has served as credentialing system manager at Centerstone since March 2017. She plans to work toward obtaining the certified provider credentialing specialist certification.

Klaas previously worked as the director of business development with TeamHealth, where she managed two outpatient pulmonary clinics, four critical care practices, one hospitalist practice, and worked on credentialing for physicians and allied health professionals for the organizations.

“I look forward to continuing our excellent relationship with the state of Illinois Office of Inspector General, whose mission is to assure the well-being of our clients,” Klaas said. “As an organization, we pride ourselves on delivering care that changes people’s lives, and with making the grievance and OIG processes my top priority, I will be fulfilling our noble purpose the best way I know how by putting an emphasis on client-centered customer service.”

