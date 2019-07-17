Challenge Unlimited forms alliance with Project Inc.

Challenge Unlimited Inc., a national award-winning nonprofit agency serving people with disabilities from its headquarters in Alton, announced Wednesday that the organization has formed a strategic new alliance with Project Inc., which has served individuals with disabilities since 1958 at its south St. Louis facility. Project Inc. is a leading provider of job training and long-term employment for individuals with disabilities in the region. Since its inception, the group has helped clients achieve productive, happy and fulfilling lives. To reflect this new alliance, the St. Louis organization’s name has been changed to Project CU Inc.

Project CU Inc.’s certified workforce performs custom hand assembly and packaging work that is critical for large and small businesses. Their wide range of capabilities includes assembling point-of-purchase displays and specialty boxes, pharmaceutical repackaging, assembling promotional kits, food retail packaging, and more. From start to finish, each job is managed and supervised by a professional staff to ensure that all projects are handled efficiently to meet customers’ needs.

Challenge Unlimited Inc. President and CEO Charlotte Hammond said this new alliance with Project CU Inc. will serve individuals with disabilities using delivery models that will enhance their certified workforce capabilities (including but not limited to vocational and soft skills development, workplace etiquette, personal accountability, and working in team environments). Additionally, the alliance is expected to grow the availability of resources for individuals with disabilities in their community.

“Project CU Inc.’s highly trained and qualified staff will continue to achieve successful outcomes for both their clients and area businesses,” Hammond said. “The joint venture will fuel our organization’s growth as we focus on our mission to fill critical employment gaps in the St. Louis region.”

For more information, visit CUInc.org or call (618) 465-0044.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter