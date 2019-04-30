CNB Bank Shares shareholders get update on financial performance

CNB Bank

The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares Inc. held their annual meeting on Wednesday, April 24, in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year’s performance, shareholders re-elected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.

Re-elected to the parent company’s board were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden, all of Carlinville; Ralph Antle of Taylorville, Joe Heitz of Alton; and John Pietrzak of Dallas, representing Castle Creek Capital LLC.

At a subsequent organizational meeting, Richard Walden was re-elected by the board to serve as chairman. Also at that meeting the incumbent board of the subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust N.A., was re-elected. The bank’s board consists of Walden, chairman; Ashworth, Baker, Davis, and Ruyle; as well as John Boehm and Jim Salske of Carlinville, Rick Champley and George Yard of Taylorville, Larry Franklin of Alton, and Richard Foss of Jacksonville. All officers of the company and the bank were reappointed to their current positions, including Ashworth as president of the company, Davis as president and CEO of the bank, and Franklin as senior executive vice president and CBO of the bank. Also named was Diana Tone as chief financial officer and Tom DeRobertis as chief risk officer.

Highlighted during the financial report was the continued growth of CNB and retained earnings that support the overall financial condition. Also summarized was the acquisition of Jacksonville Bancorp in June 2018 and the merger of Jacksonville Savings Bank into CNB in February.

CNB Bank & Trust has 19 locations in 17 communities: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Chapin; Clayton, Mo.; Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, Taylorville, Tinley Park, and Virden. In addition to traditional loan and deposit banking services, CNB provides wealth management through its trust operations, as well as a wide range of residential fixed-rate loan products for access to the secondary market through CNB’s mortgage department. Total consolidated assets for the company as of Dec. 31, 2018, were $1,307,803,581.

