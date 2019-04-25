Coding school approved for GI Bill

In a continuing quest to train the regional workforce for in-demand coding jobs, software development boot camp Claim Academy has received the approval of The Veterans Education and Training Section for the GI Bill.

The Veterans Education and Training Section and Claim Academy are both dedicated to empowering, educating, and preparing veterans for high-paying, in-demand jobs in technology. Together, both organizations not only meet their objectives but also help corporations find and hire veteran coding talent.

“We are so excited to finally be able to help veterans use their earned GI Bill education benefits, while also training them for the high-paying, in-demand jobs national employers want and need,” Claim Academy Founder and Chief Idea Officer Ola Ayeni said.

The Veterans Education and Training Section officials found that Claim Academy’s curriculum and dedication to high academic standards met their rigorous standards.

According to the U.S. government, employment of software developers is projected to grow 24 percent until 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations.

Claim Academy says its 12-week courses in Full Stack Java and C#/.Net programming are great programs for veterans who don’t want to spend four years or more pursuing a traditional degree and worrying about finding a job upon graduation.

The Veterans Education and Training Section is responsible for approving GI Bill programs for veterans and other eligible individuals. Their authorized personnel conduct compliance visits at approved institutions and facilities to ensure that schools and training establishments comply with applicable provisions of the laws administered by the VA. Compliance visits include reviewing certification procedures, financial reporting documentation, enrollment policies, marketing and recruiting practices, and training and progress records. They’re also responsible for auditing, inspecting, and evaluating colleges, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training programs for approval to provide GI Bill benefits at their facilities. Evaluations of admissions practices, advertising, academic quality, program characteristics, attendance and progress policies, regulatory requirements, and training programs are completed for initial approvals and continued approvals.

To learn more, visit the website.