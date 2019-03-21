Commercial furniture and design firm celebrates 23 years

Louer Facility Planning Inc., a commercial furniture dealership and interior design firm in the Eastport business district in Collinsville, is celebrating 23 years in business. Jane Louer founded the firm in 1996.

Louer, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville master of business administration alumna, began her own firm because she saw a need in the Metro East marketplace for quality interior design and commercial furniture expertise. Shortly after Louer Facility Planning began, the company became a select dealer for Haworth, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of adaptable workspaces including office furniture, workstations, seating, and movable walls. Louer provides furniture solutions for workspaces both locally and nationally.

“I am proud of the impact we have had on commercial interior space in our region and optimistic about our continued achievement and growth,” Louer said.

Louer Facility Planning is recognized as one of the Largest Women Owned Businesses (2017) and as one of the Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Companies (2018) by the St. Louis Business Journal. The firm’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, visit the website.

