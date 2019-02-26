Construction company helps cut ribbon on brewery

× Expand Photo by Mark Ahlvers

Korte & Luitjohan gathered with Derik and Whitney Reiser, owners of the Old Herald Brewing Company; Collinsville city officials, business associates, friends and family in Collinsville for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the brewery’s opening.

Old Herald officially opened in January and is fast becoming a popular destination spot. With a full restaurant and craft beers, spirits and sodas brewed on site, and an ambiance that celebrates a time gone by, customers can expect a memorable experience.

K&L said it’s proud to have been a part of the renovation that transformed the old Collinsville Herald newspaper office into the new Old Herald Brewery.

