Cope Plastics celebrates record-breaking revenue year

Cope Plastics Inc., a third-generation, privately held, woman-owned company in Alton, is celebrating a revenue milestone for fiscal year 2018. This is the highest revenue recorded for the company since its establishment in 1946.

“Cope Plastics stresses the importance of our dedication to both our customers and our employees,” said John Lee, vice president of sales and marketing. “This dedication has enabled us to focus on our three pillars of success: quality, customer service and order fulfillment. We are proud to have exceeded the $100 million revenue mark for the first time in our storied 72-year history. We look forward to what the future brings as we continue to expand our respective fabrication and distribution business units.”

The company has announced a couple of changes for 2019, including the consolidation of its Peoria and Rock Island branches in Illinois and the transition of its Goodyear, Ariz., branch from a warehouse to a fully functioning sales office.

Jane Saale, president and CEO, spoke on behalf of her family.

“The Beem family is thrilled to reach this monumental milestone and just as importantly, to carry on the legacy of Dwight and Mozelle Cope, founders of the company,” she said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter