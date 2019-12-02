Cotton’s Ace Hardware takes over former Salvation Army site

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Cotton’s Ace Hardware’s owner Bill Cotton

Expert knowledge, supreme customer service and a name to put behind it — that’s the motto of Cotton’s Ace Hardware.

Ten years ago, Granite City had a thriving and beloved Ace Hardware location. Because of leasing issues, the store shut down.

“We lost our lease and the people that owned the shopping center did not want to lease it anymore,” owner Bill Cotton said.

Now, Ace Hardware has returned to town with a brand-new store at 3801 Nameoki Road — the old Salvation Army building — that officially opened Nov. 1. Cotton said it feels good to be back.

“We have been trying to get back to Granite for a few years,” he said. “This town has a lot of good people and we have a lot of good customers, some who were regulars at the old Ace Hardware store. They came right back in here to see us.”

Cotton’s Ace Hardware is a locally owned and family-run business with 12 locations in St. Louis and the Metro East. Ace provides home maintenance and repair needs, including plumbing, appliances, paint, lumber, lawncare, gardening and automotive. Stores also offer services like carpet cleaner rental, key-cutting, screen and glass repair, and pipe-cutting.

Business has been fantastic, Cotton said.

“We have received a wonderful response from the community,” he said. “Customers come in and say they really like the place and let me know that Granite City needs this kind of business here in town.”

Within the last 2-3 years, Granite City saw closures of several retail businesses including Kmart, Shop ‘n Save and Lowe’s. Cotton said he thinks the return of Ace Hardware will be beneficial.

“There really isn’t a place for people to get the kind of stuff that we offer,” he said. “If we weren’t here, they would have to go out of town or somewhere else to buy building materials, appliances and stuff. Since Lowe’s left, I think there’s only one other guy here in town, but I don’t think he can carry the stuff we do. Granite City recently had some big closures, but it’s not the city’s fault. It was national concerns and those companies just decided to leave. There was nothing you can do about it.”

Ace Hardware has about 40 employees. Half of them worked for Lowe’s before being laid off.

Granite City has also seen the decline of the Ace Hardware shopping center. Cotton was specifically eyeing the space Salvation Army once occupied.

“After the Salvation Army left, we were trying to negotiate a lease with a new owner,” he said. “We finally got something that worked for both of us. I think us being here will bring some business and life back to this area. I really do. Other acquaintance business people that I know in other areas ask about locating in here, and since we are here, I think we are going to see some of those tenants come in.”

So far, the biggest challenge Cotton encountered was getting the building ready to be inhabited.

“The building was in terrible shape,” he said. “We had to get a new roof, lower ceilings; it was a big undertaking. Now that we got everything in order, I would love to see everybody to come out and see us. I’m here almost every day, and we have a fantastic, friendly staff.”

Ace Hardware is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

Cotton's Ace Hardware, 3801 Nameoki Road, officially opened Nov. 1.

Cotton's Ace Hardware has 12 locations in the region that provide home maintenance and repair needs such as plumbing, appliances, paint, lumber, lawncare, gardening and automotive.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson