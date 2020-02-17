Country girls: Granite City family enjoys success with A Taste of Country

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Tari Harper and daughter, Ali, pose with cupcakes at their dessert shop, A Taste of Country. The store has been open since October 2018.

Three years ago, Ali Harper found a building at the corner of Hanfelder Road and Horseshoe Lake Road in Granite City.

That gave her an idea to start a business with her mother, Tari Harper.

“It started as the farmers market,” Ali said. “It sat empty for a little bit. Then I talked to (my mom). I’ve always wanted to open up a dessert store. I said, ‘Mom, do you want to do this with me?’ She said, ‘Yep, let’s do it.’”

So Ali and Tari opened A Taste Of Country, a dessert shop, on October 2018. The store, at 4200 Hanfelder Road, is open three days per week and hosts private events on the weekends.

“It’s been way more than I would have imagined,” Ali said. “We met so many people. Our regulars who come in are now like friends.”

Tari, who also works at a hair salon, came up with the name, A Taste of Country.

“We said we wanted people to get a little taste of what it’s like to be in the country,” Tari said. “The food element was kind of fun, so it kind of evolved from there.”

Construction on the store began in July 2017. Ali said her grandfather, Bill Hanfelder, was helpful in opening the business.

“Thank goodness my grandpa made us get down here every day,” Ali said. “If we were slacking, he’ll let us know that we’ll never get our doors open if we weren’t here every day.”

The store sells several kinds of desserts, including cupcakes, gooey butter cake, cinnamon rolls and apple pecan bread pudding.

“Our apple pecan bread pudding is one of the favorites,” Ali said. “Grandpa loves bread pudding. I was not a bread pudding person, but he said, ‘You got to have bread pudding.’ So I came up with this and it has been very popular.”

The business also hosts events such as birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers and weddings. Ali got married to her husband, Ed, at the store just two months after it opened.

“I got married, had a baby and opened up a store within the first year,” Ali said. “I decided to do all of the big life events all at the same time.”

Tari said the business has attracted plenty of bicyclists. The bike trail is across the street from the store.

“My dad took this bicycle and spray painted it yellow and he put a basket in the front,” Tari said. “He put our signs on it and everybody was like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ We had more people from that bike trail that stopped because they saw that bicycle on the trail and then they come here.”

The staff also includes Andi Harper, Ali’s sister and Tari’s daughter.

“My sister helped out tremendously, too,” Ali said. “She helped with the kids and running errands for me.”

Ali got to promote her business at an event called A Taste of 62040, which was hosted by the Granite City CEO (Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group, on Jan. 22 at the Granite City High School cafeteria.

Ali, a 2011 GCHS graduate, said she got a lot of compliments about her shop during the event.

“It made us so happy to hear the good feedback,” she said. “It kind of validates everything that we worked hard for to get this place open finally. It doesn’t feel real that we have our doors open because it took so long to get here.”

Hours of operation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday

(618) 920-7082

