Customer requests prompt East Alton business's product expansion

Because of supply and demand, a local remodeler has expanded premium home improvement products in addition to its popular inventory.

Renown Remodeling noticed these requests were concentrated in Godfrey, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy and Highland. This prompted Renown to take notice.

In a recent interview, Renown Remodeling owner, veteran project manager and home remodeler Dave Rollf said demand is fueled by greater buying power from local economic growth. He added that he and his staff have been carefully listening and observing and have noticed a common thread in these areas.

“When I and my other representatives provide an in-home estimate, we are seeing thermal windows with broken seals and framework, warped siding not installed correctly and peeling cabinets in homes slightly over twelve years old,” said Rollf.

According to Rollf, these observations may reveal that homes built during the new residential construction boom between 1997 and 2007 need a more careful review.

“Often, these two hundred to four hundred thousand-dollar homes were built quickly. Residential builders appeared to have chosen products not meant to last,” said Rollf.

Renown Remodeling chose to select premium home improvement products with extended manufacturer’s warranties, stronger durability and more features to better serve these customers. According to Rollf, these customers want more quality, because home value and durability is important to them. Also, he said that women want greater flexibility in design and customization, which these new products offer.

“Our inventory consists of engineered wood siding, specialized window glass, traditional and modern kitchen and bathroom designs and expanded decking materials and accessories,” he said.

Renown Remodeling also provides more affordable remodeling solutions, just as always. According to Rollf, Renown Remodeling provides a customer-centric approach to estimating projects with a low-pressure and no-hassle experience.

