David Pope named vice president of lending at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has announced David Pope as the new vice president of lending. Pope comes to the credit union with more than 25 years of lending and financial services experience.

With past credit union experience, Pope said he’s excited to join the 1st MidAmerica team.

“I really like the credit union philosophy of people helping people,” he said. “I’m happy to be back in the credit union environment again and am looking forward to helping members with their lending needs.”

Originally from Central Indiana, Pope is looking forward to getting involved in the Riverbend and continuing his volunteer work with the Salvation Army.

