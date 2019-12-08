Dentists credit staff for Humbert Road Dentistry’s popularity with patients

× Expand (Back row) Laci, Danielle, Kathy, Nicki Stephanie, (middle row) Kayla, Gretchen, Renee, Kate, (front row) Dr. Hanahan, Dr. Moody

Drs. Stacy Cain Moody and Sara Hanahan’s practice, Humbert Road Dentistry, is approaching the partnership’s first anniversary, and they couldn’t be happier.

“It comes down to our staff; they’re amazing,” Moody said. “We’re like a family, and they take excellent care of every patient that comes in the door.”

Humbert Road Dentistry has been at 4119 Humbert Road since Dr. Terry Ortman started the practice 30 years ago. Moody said he’d been practicing about 50 years before retiring a few years ago. It isn’t unusual for a dental practice to be bought and sold; in 2007, Dr. Timothy Pranger took ownership. Moody joined the practice in January 2015 and two years later, Hanahan joined. In January 2019, the two women bought the practice and became partners.

The practice continues to maintain relationships begun decades ago.

“We want to carry on the quality patient care Dr. Ortman began,” Moody said. “We’re continuing to see patients Dr. Ortman has seen, as well as their family members. We’re a local business, not a big corporation, so we can give personalized attention. It goes back to the relationships we have with our patients. We do a great job of getting rid of anxiety people may face coming to the dentist.”

Both students of Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine, Moody and Hanahan met at a farmers market where one of their professors had a tent.

“We just hit it off. We’re like-minded in what we value in our practice. Developing relationships with our patients and treating them with respect is important to us,” said Moody, who brings 15 1/2 years’ experience to the practice. Hanahan has been a practicing dentist since 2017.

They also have similar skill sets. Both are general dentists and can perform procedures from root canals and crowns to oral surgery and orthodontics.

Moody said as a woman and busy mom, she appreciates her partnership with Hanahan and likes that they can bounce ideas off each other. One idea was to offer patients an alternative to insurance.

“We started our Dental Wellness Plan in February,” Hanahan said. “It’s something we wanted to do to help people who don’t have access to affordable dental insurance.”

The Dental Wellness Plan is a membership plan with a one-time annual fee of $295. It provides patients with quality dental care at a percentage of the cost. The plan also saves patients 15 percent on other treatments, such as cosmetic and orthodontic procedures. The office also accepts all dental insurance plans that allow you to go to the provider of your choice and has a dedicated insurance coordinator on its team.

The partners have a shared value of giving back to the community. During the holidays, they have a “giving tree” so staff and patients can adopt a person or family. They also help promote other businesses. At Easter, they have a scavenger hunt around Alton with a prize or item hidden in another local business.

“They get some good advertising and publicity and we do a lot promoting for it as well, including on social media,” said Moody, adding that was Hanahan’s strength.

