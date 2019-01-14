Distinctive Dermatology opens new office

× Expand Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky, village officials and staff, and members of the Metro-East Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Distinctive Dermatology owners Dr. Courtney Tobin and Dr. Susan L. Journagan at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also pictured: Gregg Korte (president Korte & Luitjohan) and Celeste Korte, Jared Heller (architect with the Farnsworth Group), Ed Slayden (subcontractor, Bethalto Glass), Kyle Burnham (subcontractor, VonAlst) and Justin Chapman of the Bank of Edwardsville.

Friends, family and members of the business community gathered to celebrate with Dr. Susan Journagan and Dr. Courtney Tobin of Distinctive Dermatology at the ribbon-cutting of their new Fairview Heights location.

The new 9,455-square-foot dermatology office includes 14 exam rooms, a product display area, staff offices and a break room. The design-build team of Korte & Luitjohan and The Farnsworth Group completed the project in October.

Korte & Luitjohan is a leading design-build, general contracting firm with 60 years of building experience in the commercial, industrial and infrastructure markets. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois.

