DIY workshop studio opens in Alton

Ashley Rice and her mother, Janet Heigert

photo by Denny Patterson

Ashley Rice dreamed of one day owning and operating her own business. She turned that dream into a reality.

Sunday, Jan. 26, was the grand opening of Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St. in Alton.

“Basically, we going to be a DIY workshop studio,” Rice said. “We have been doing paint parties in people’s home for about two years, and it got to the point where people wanted to have a party, but they did not necessarily want to do it in their home. So, we found the space and we are going to have a small retail area and host open paint parties for anyone in the area to come on weeknights and weekends. We will also have it available for private events.”

About 65 people attend the grand opening’s open house.

Perfect for bachelorette parties, bridal parties, birthdays, children’s parties or just a mom’s night out, Rice said she believes Black Crow Designs will be beneficial to the Alton community.

“Just from the turnout alone and the feedback from the community, it seems like this is something they are looking for,” Rice said. “We are also a little bit different just by the fact that we have vintage and upcycled furniture items.”

From farmhouse home décor to custom signs, shirts and vinyl, Rice made every item herself.

The DIY paint parties will start around $25 and go from there. The first one is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Rice will provide the board and stencil and participants can choose colors and paint themselves and she walks them through it. All design choices and prepayment will need to be sent in by Feb. 2 for a guaranteed spot.

“We will do porch welcome signs, monogram names, still covers, a lot of stuff that has been popular to design,” Rice said. “I want to try and have these paint parties once or twice a week and then see how it goes. We will also have classes, and anyone can feel free to make a private appointment.”

Rice’s mother, Janet Heigert, is excited to see her daughter achieve her dream and has been hands-on with helping launch Black Crow Designs.

“I am looking forward to the paint parties and meeting new people,” she said. “We have met some lovely people along the way who support small businesses, and I am just excited to see the business expand.”

Alton resident Carol Howard heard about Black Crow Designs through word of mouth. She attended the open house and was impressed with what she saw.

“I think this is going to be a great business venture,” she said. “I am a very crafty person myself, so I will definitely want to attend one of these paint parties.”

Looking toward the future, Rice just hopes the business will be a success.

“I hope people in the community will hear about us and they come and check us out and see what we have to offer,” she said.

Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St. in Alton, is not just a DIY workshop studio. It will also sell custom-made items like home décor, signs, shirts and vinyl. All items are created by Ashley Rice, owner of Black Crow Designs.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson