DK Dance Productions first in area to earn safety certification

DK Dance Productions has become the first dance studio in the region to achieve Youth Protection Advocates in Dance certification. The certification marks its commitment to keeping children happy, healthy and safe in dance.

The nation’s only dance certification program focuses on both safety and wellness for dance students. To earn the designation, studios must complete two training tracks. The first track centers on dance safety and educational best practices. It focuses on background checks, CPR and first aid, abuse awareness and prevention, injury prevention and response, and safety and emergency preparedness. The second focuses on the wellness and development of youth dancers and covers social media safety, today’s dance culture, developmentally appropriate artistry, body image, nutrition, disordered eating, bullying, and conflict resolution. Only studios that complete both tracks are eligible for certification.

“We want to do more than just teach great dance at DK Dance Productions,” studio owner Darci Ward said. “We want to help develop healthy, happy dancers with an environment that focuses on the well-being of kids. Of course, this also helps us contribute to a sustainable, safe future for dance overall.”

Founded by Ward in 2006, DK Dance Productions offers one of the most complete dance instruction programs in the Midwest. With classes geared for all ages and family members, DK Dance Productions provides ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, hip hop, musical theater, poms, and tumbling to more than 500 students between its two locations. DK Dance Productions proudly serves both North County in Missouri and the Riverbend.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter