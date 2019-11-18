Don & Penny’s mainstay makes establishment’s patrons feel at home

Average passersby might not think much is going on at Don & Penny’s when they pass the small restaurant on State Street in Alton, but if they stop to walk inside, they’ll find a warm, inviting bar filled with eclectic people, delicious food, and great conversation. The walls are covered with everything from neon signs to antique railroad construction equipment to an Australian didgeridoo, everything gifted to the restaurant by patrons who fell in love with the place. The one constant at the center of it all is Penny Bonacorsi.

Stop in for dinner, and she’ll be in the kitchen, preparing lovingly made Cajun, Tex-Mex, and Italian food from scratch. Once the kitchen closes, you can find her sitting at the bar, smiling and laughing with the patrons from behind a bottle of champagne and a large wine glass painted with sunflowers by her daughter, Trudy Bonacorsi.

“I’ve been drinking champagne for more than 40 years now, and I drink it every evening,” Penny says, laughing. “I call it happy juice — it makes me happy!”

Originally from Oklahoma, Penny was working as a bartender when she met Don Bonacorsi of Jacksonville, a geophysicist in town on business for an oil company. They dated for a year before marrying in 1968.

They traveled a lot because of Don’s work.

“Whenever we’d go to a new town or city, I’d go to the library and get books on their local style of cooking,” Penny says. “It was just my hobby then.”

She learned how to cook Cajun food in New Orleans, Tex-Mex during her time in California and Texas, and she learned how to cook Italian for Don, who was of Italian heritage.

“I enjoy making the tortellinis and tamales,” she says. “Everything is made from scratch.”

The couple moved to Jerseyville when the oil business slowed down and Don decided to retire. They purchased an old pizza restaurant in Jerseyville and opened Don & Penny’s in 1988. The original location did well for seven years, and when they realized they needed more space, they moved to their current location on State Street in 1995.

“When we opened, we had a dining room that seated 75 people, and there was always a standing line to get in,” Penny said.

Originally, they had five cooks and four waitresses. The large dining room closed down when Don fell ill about five years ago; he passed away in 2017. Now, there’s a small dining space and bar with a billiards table, dartboard, and jukebox. Penny is the only cook, and her son, Billy, and daughter-in-law work the front of the house, along with once-a-week bartender, Jim Alward.

“Jim has been here every Wednesday for 13 years and he’s great,” Penny says. “Wednesday nights are kind of home nights; it’s been the same crowd coming in here for 15 years.”

Speak to any of the regulars at Don & Penny’s, and they’ll echo the sentiment that the place feels like home — not to mention that the people they dine and drink with each week are family.

“We adopt everyone who comes in here,” says Phillis Bierman, one of the Wednesday regulars.

“A lot of the kids who come in here call me mom or grandma, even if we’re not related,” Penny says, before adding fiercely, “And I love them all!

“This place is kind of a hobby again now because I’m 79 — everyone knows that — and I don’t want to retire yet.”

When she’s not busy in the kitchen or raising patrons’ spirits with her humble, open-minded attitude and infectious laugh, Penny enjoys going out to dance or staying in to read a book, particularly mysteries or biographies.

Asked if she has advice for young people looking to start their own business, Penny is quick to say, “Make sure you’re there, hands-on. You’ve gotta work and be there and know everything that’s going on, or it’s not going to work.”

She says she personally could close down for a week now if she wanted a vacation, but she chooses to stay open because the restaurant is where she has the most fun.

“It’s always exciting to me when I open the doors for dinner; you never know who’s going to show up or what’s going to happen,” she says.

Don & Penny’s, 306 State St. in Alton, is open 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter