Donise Georgeff joins 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced Donise Georgeff as the new commercial services manager.

Georgeff comes to the credit union with more than 33 years of commercial and financial services experience. She has spent the past 18 years in commercial services.

“I like the community feel of the credit union,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with businesses in the community and assisting them with their cash management and deposit needs.”

Georgeff resides in Edwardsville. She is involved with United Way and was a past CASA board member.

