East Alton's Olin Brass part of merger with German company

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox East Alton's Olin Brass.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. and Wieland-Werke AG last week announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Olin Brass, the main facility of which operates in East Alton, is a subsidiary of Global Brass. Wieland is a nearly 200-year-old, family-owned global technology and service leader in the brass and copper industry, known for customer service and innovative solutions.

Per the merger agreement, Wieland will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Global Brass in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019 and is subject to certain required regulatory approvals.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary companies with diverse product offerings across copper and copper alloy strip and sheet, rod, foil, wire, tube and fabricated components, serving a wide variety of industries and creates a truly unique global leader in the red metals industry ideally suited to create customer value in North America, Europe and Asia.

Additionally, both companies share a commitment to technology, R&D, and providing innovative offerings and solutions. This shared focus will enable the combined business to collaborate in unique ways with customers.

The combined business will possess a leading manufacturing, service and distribution network consisting of over 90 facilities, and will share best practices to enhance all aspects of operational excellence and create a superior supply chain. Further, the company will be better positioned to benefit from a number of megatrends, including eMobility, connectivity, sustainability, and recycling.

"The combination of two companies with very complementary strengths and geographical footprints will enable us to provide long-term supply security for our increasingly global customers who need a reliable partner to enable their growth," Erwin Mayr, CEO of Wieland-Werke AG, said. "Building on a strong strategic and cultural fit, the newly formed team will empower our customers' and employees' success, globally."

"This is a unique opportunity in the 200-year history of the Wieland Group as the combined company will be able to build on a legacy of leadership for long-term success with a truly global footprint that creates opportunities for customers and employees," Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wieland-Werke AG, said. "On behalf of the Board and the owners of the Wieland Group, I am looking forward to welcoming the employees of Global Brass and Copper to the Wieland team."

"The combination of these two complementary leaders will allow us to more efficiently serve our customers now and well into the future," John Wasz, Global Brass President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Equally as important, our collective dedication to safety, R&D, innovation and value creation will benefit our customers and create unique opportunities for the new organization."

"Today marks a historic event in GBC's history, as we join forces with this global industry leader, creating significant value for our shareholders and providing our employees with the opportunity to further advance their career development," John Walker, Chairman of Global Brass Board of Directors, said. "On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees, who have enabled us to reach this exciting milestone."