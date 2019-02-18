Edison’s Entertainment Complex named Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville as its Small Business of the Month for February.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is an all-in-one, family-friendly entertainment complex that offers food, drinks, and games for all ages. 

“Visit them and enjoy quality bonding time with your family, friends, and co-workers,” a growth association press release states. 

Edison’s is a locally owned small business with the goal of providing a place for people to gather for celebrations and everyday enjoyment. They offer entertainment options for children, teens, and adults, including boutique bowling, laser tag, and a massive arcade. 

Edison’s also has a full-service bar and restaurant. They have recently expanded their menu to include slow-smoked barbecue from a wood-fired smoker. They also serve inventive pizzas, gourmet burgers, street tacos, salads, and more. 

Edison’s also is a ideal place for company events and has 10 party and event spaces to choose from. They can accommodate any group ranging from meetings as small as 2 people to company events as large as 1,000 people.

The business is at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. 

For information, call (618) 307-9020 or visit the website.

Small Business of the Month nomination forms are available on the RiverBend Growth Association’s website. For more information, call (618) 467-2280.  

