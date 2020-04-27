Edison’s introduces Foodcation 2020

Edison’s has decided to make dinnertime more fun and exciting by introducing Foodcation 2020. In the spirit of the old drive-in restaurants, Edison’s will be offering carhop service with a new menu and two additional days of operation. The new experience will feature outdoor cooking and grilling right in the parking lot, a sound system for entertainment while waiting, and safe, social distancing spots to park while guests receive carhop service in a manner that complies with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Foodcation 2020 will debut on Wednesday, April 29, in the Edison’s parking lot, Wednesday through Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon-7 p.m.

“The new menu was created to revive good memories of vacations and road trips,” Edison General Manager and Head Chef Randy Williams said. “These are items that we don’t usually offer and are difficult to find on other local menus. We also kept some of our staple items that our customers love getting at Edison’s.”

Here is the new menu:

Low country shrimp boil (shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn)

Grouper sandwiches

Jerk chicken kabobs

Homemade footlong corndogs

One-pound BBQ pork steaks

Burgers and wings

Drinks will feature:

Dole Whip, frozen slushies (rotation of flavors)

Bottled water and can soda will also be offered

The steps for Foodcation are:

1) pull into a socially distant parking spot, review menu

2) An employee comes to the car and takes the order

3) guests sit back, relax, and enjoy the music while waiting for the freshly made dinner to be delivered.

Patrons also have the freedom to place pickup orders and skip the carhop service by calling (618) 307-9020 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“Since the restrictions were extended to May 30 by our governor, I challenged our team to come up with something more interesting and exciting for our food offerings,” Edison’s President and CEO Matt McSparin said. “They sure did not disappoint! As business owners we have been challenged in many ways, including trying to keep morale up in our community. We think that bringing a little fun to the experience may put a smile on our customers’ faces.”

For information, contact Edison’s Entertainment Complex at (618) 307-9020 or visit edisonsfun.com.

