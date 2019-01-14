Edwardsville butcher to stock Hansen Meat Co. products

Goshen Butcher Shop

The Goshen Butcher Shop, 246 N. Main St. next to Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, will stock Hansen Meat Co. products.

While Hansen has closed its Edwardsville store, this partnership allows loyal Hansen-Edwardsville customers to still get their favorite products in town, but at the butcher shop. This adds another layer to the offerings of the 72-year-old butcher shop, previously known as Edwardsville Frozen Foods.

“Our goal is to work together with partners, keep things local within the community, and offer a quality assortment of products,” said Jeff Merkel, the shop’s owner. “Nothing changes for our original shop, as we will continue to provide exactly the same products and services as before.”

For more than 40 years, Bruce Krome has served as head butcher with Russ Martin running the meat processing for about 10 years. Previous owners Ed Hall and Fred Schulte have stayed involved in the business, and Clayton Spencer has come in as general manager to run overall operations

Until mid-March, winter hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Business customers can pick up meats as early as 9 a.m.

