Elysa Robin is credit union’s new vice president of human resources

Robin

1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced Elysa Robin as the new vice president of human resources. Robin comes to the credit union with more than 32 years of human resources experience.

“I like the community aspect of the credit union,” she said. “I admire 1st MidAmerica’s community presence and am looking forward to being involved in the community and working with the members we serve.”

Originally from the Chicago area, Robin is looking forward to getting to know the area and getting involved in the Metro East Illinois Society for Human Resources Management.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter