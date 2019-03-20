Executive updates business leaders on Alton Square

“Caulk and paint makes it look like it ain’t.” John Mulherin

John Mulherin, vice president of government relations at Hull Property Group, charmed and informed nearly 120 local business people Wednesday.

Owners of the Alton Square Mall served a box lunch (Cookie Factory & Olga’s) in the open area of what used to be the mall entrance into Macy’s.

Mulherin spoke about the future of the once-blighted mall and fielded questions from the audience.

He talked about the company's three-part philosophy to the “new realities of retail.” First, he said, “There is too much mall space.” In fact, there is seven square feet for every person in America.

He addressed how the internet has changed retail. “Stores selling online don’t need the warehouse space that they once did.” Retailers needed big footprints for warehousing. That is no longer necessary. “Some of those big stores are now migrating to our malls because the spaces are smaller, less expensive."

Department stores were the “anchors” of malls. Now, it’s the small shops bringing the traffic.

Next steps:

1 - Pave and grade the area where Macy’s stood.

“We’ll plant grass” in expectation of a groundbreaking soon for 24,000 square feet of outward-facing shops. he said.

2 - Match the paint around the outside and demolish the old OSF building near Homer Adams Parkway to “give a clear view of the mall” he said.

“What about a theater,” asked an audience member. Mulherin could not officially announce a theater is coming to the mall. “We are doing everything we can to make this happen. Mayor Walker and his staff has done everything they can do. If we don’t get this done, I can tell you Alton will never have a theater.” It simply comes down to expense (of rehabbing the old Sears Building) and the projected revenue of a theater.

Another audience member commented, “I live across the street. I see the activity over here. There was someone changing out the locks on the (former Pasta House) building. Is there something coming there, too?” Mulherin backed away from the lecture and in his Southern accent, said, “Turn the music back on. This is where I have to dance.” His body language suggested there is something coming but he, clearly, is not at liberty to mention it.

Mulherin was very complimentary of Alton Mayor Brant Walker. “Without the backing of the city, we wouldn’t be here.”

Hull Property Group purchased the mall for $1.75 million in 2015. Already, they have invested $2.8 million in improvements.