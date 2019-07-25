Expanding law firm adds new attorney

Bradford

Sivia Law announced the addition of Shannon Bradford to its staff of qualified attorneys. Bradford will be a major support to the litigation sector of the practice and will focus on research, drafting, negotiating and advising for the firm.

Bradford is an Illinois-licensed attorney, born and raised in Glen Carbon. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her law degree from Saint Louis University’s School of Law. During law school, she interned with Land of Lincoln’s Alton office, working as a family attorney under the Violence Against Women Act. Thereafter, she grew her family law practice, expanding into trusts and estates, insurance prosecution and mass tort areas of law.

“Shannon’s expertise will be a key asset to our growing firm,” Chief Executive Officer Todd Sivia said. “With our recent growth, it’s only natural for us to expand our legal team. Someone of her caliber will be a huge asset to the firm.”

Sivia Law recently announced a merger with attorney Leonard Berg of East Alton. The firm will now be staffing two locations, Bethalto and Edwardsville, along with an appointment only location in St. Louis. The firm quickly realized some of the effects of rapid growth and how it needed to get back to client focus to continue on a path of success.

“I’m thrilled to join such an exceptional team of attorneys,” Bradford said. “My hope is to contribute my skills and abilities to get them the quality legal documents they need in a timely manner.”

In addition to her legal experience, Bradford oversees a skincare and oral care startup she launched in 2016. She and her husband reside in the Benton Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the Best Law Firms in 2017 and Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years and recently named as a Leading Lawyer for 2019.

