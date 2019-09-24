Family Farms LLC appoints Jeff Haferkamp as CEO

Haferkamp

Jeff Haferkamp was selected by the Family Farms LLC Board of Directors to serve as the new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Since joining the organization in 2010, Haferkamp has served Family Farms LLC as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Prior to his time at Family Farms LLC, Haferkamp served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Olin Brass, including president, from 2005-2010. Haferkamp succeeds former CEO Shari Rogge-Fidler, who recently accepted the position of president and CEO of Farm Foundation, a nonprofit agricultural policy institute based outside of Chicago.

Family Farms LLC, comprised of FamilyFarms Group, Agrisolutions Inc. and related companies, serves a growing network of family farms. The organization’s mission is to keep families on the farm by providing access to the tools, training, services, resources, and implementation assistance necessary to compete globally and obtain long-term multi-generational success. Haferkamp’s background in agribusiness, operations management, and leading a $1.2 billion manufacturing business with more than 1,800 employees, combined with his passion for family farms, uniquely qualifies him to fill the role of CEO.

“I am honored to accept this position of leadership and am looking forward to playing a key role in the ongoing success of family farms,” Haferkamp said. “We here at Family Farms are serving a very vital role in enhancing business skills and providing access, through our value network, to resources that can help ensure the legacy of our family farm members. In the current ag environment, it’s more important now than ever to create value, use data intelligently, implement technology, and quickly adapt to change.”

For more information, visit www.familyfarmsgroup.com.

