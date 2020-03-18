Farm and Home Supply alters store hours

Farm and Home Supply announces new store hours to best support customers and associates during coronavirus 19 epidemic.

Farm and Home President Adam Bowles announced updated hours for all 12 of their retail stores in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri to better support the customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic. These hours go into effect on Saturday, March 21. The new store hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.

"These revised store hours will give a better opportunity to stock and clean our stores for the customers and associates before we open to the general public each day,” Bowles said. “In addition it closely aligns with recommendations made by the CDC to best manage business and public areas during this time."

Staff will stock the stores prior to public opening each day as well as follow up procedures after the stores close at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.farmandhomesupply.com.

These store hours will remain in effect until further notice.

"Our supply chain and distribution process is still operating very well,” Bowles said. “However to best serve all involves we feel these new store hours will help. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during these times."

