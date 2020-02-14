Finding tranquility in the Riverbend

× Expand Rachel Treadway, owner of Tranquility Exchange

Healing session area at Tranquility Exchange

In our hectic, fast-paced society, peace of mind can be elusive. That’s where Rachel Treadway, owner of Tranquility Exchange, comes in.

Growing up in Roxana, Treadway has called the Riverbend home for her entire life. About 15 years ago, she became interested in the healing arts.

“I studied reflexology and massage, which lead me to chakras, stone and crystal work, essential oils, and herbs,” Treadway said. “Four years ago, I got introduced to reiki and fell in love with it.”

For about a year, Treadway has been a reiki practitioner. In addition to holding a chakra healing certification, she received her reiki master certification in September 2019.

“Everything I had studied before all came together when reiki came into my life,” she said. “Through reiki, I have personally been able to work through trauma, deep-rooted emotional issues, addiction, fibromyalgia, and much more. Now I want everyone to be able to achieve that kind of healing and freedom.”

Arriving from the Far East in the 20th century, reiki has become increasingly popular in the United States in recent years. Treadway describes reiki as “energy work,” which allows the practitioner to remove negative energy that we all pick up throughout every day, which often leads to anger and fear, as well as feelings of being stressed, and anxiety.

“Reiki allows a practitioner to focus positive energy on areas of the body that is holding on to negative energy,” Treadway said. “The practitioner will flood that area or chakra with positive energy, until the body is balanced again.”

Along with reducing negative emotions and anxiety, reiki practitioners and their clients claim many additional health benefits.

“The benefits of reiki are limitless, but some good examples are stress reduction and relaxation, which triggers the body’s natural healing abilities (immune system), aids in better sleep, and improves and maintains health,” Treadway said. “Reiki can aid in relief during emotional distress, and sorrow during grief. It clears the emotions, preventing them from being so draining.”

It’s claimed reiki is effective in the treatment of physical pain.

“Reiki helps with pain relief, not just emotionally, but also physically,” Treadway said. “Migraines, arthritis, insomnia, menopause symptoms, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and recovery from surgery are some good examples of how I have helped clients with physical pain.”

In addition to traditional reiki sessions and massage, Tranquility Exchange offers additional services, including yoga, guided meditation, and intuitive counseling. Quantum healing hypnosis also became available in January.

“We also have classes, workshops, and special events, like drum circles, singing bowls, and reiki shares,” Treadway said.

Some events coming up include a crystal bowl singing meditation on Saturday, Feb. 15, and a women’s self-love workshop on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“This (self-love) workshop will consist of a guided meditation and activities to assist you in caring for and loving yourself in a more deep and meaningful way,” Treadway said.

Stones and Crystals 101 will be Saturday, Feb. 22, with a Tranquility Reiki Share on Sunday, March 8.

“Once a month, we have a reiki share event,” Treadway said. “This event has become popular with its 30-minute guided meditation and our group reiki sessions. It’s also a good way to get introduced to reiki or expand your own reiki network.”

Tranquility Exchange is at 301 E. Broadway in Alton in the Mineral Springs Mall. For information, call (618) 600-1531 or contact them on Facebook.

