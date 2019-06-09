Fitness to the max: Upgrades power membership jump at The Max Sports

× Expand Tom Maxwell owns The Max Sports fitness and athletic facility in Alton.

Membership has doubled at The Max Sports since Tom Maxwell assumed ownership two years ago. He attributes the increase to improvements he made at the 42,000-square-foot sports and workout facility.

“We painted the entire facility, put a new roof on it, put new boilers in to heat the swimming pool, installed all new workout equipment, resurfaced the gym floor and installed air conditioning for the gym,” he says.

Maxwell has been an entrepreneur his entire adult life. He retired from the medical implant industry, where he had owned a distribution company since 2006. He says his understanding of the human body, coupled with his strong business background, is a natural fit for owning a fitness and athletic facility.

The building, originally built in 1964 for the YMCA, looks brand-new throughout. Maxwell installed energy-efficient LED lighting in the building when he purchased the business. The fresh, well-lit atmosphere lends a sense of vibrancy and energy to the numerous workout areas. The building’s many windows allow customers to take in five acres of nature and scenery while they work out.

Maxwell points out the affordability and extent of the amenities at The Max Sports.

“Monthly membership is only $25 and gives you complete access to everything here as often as you want to use it,” he says.

That membership includes not only unlimited access to the heated, Olympic-size indoor pool and gym as well as all of the cardio and weight training equipment, it also includes all of the facility’s classes.

Zumba, yoga, cross-training, tai-chi, cardio kickboxing and strength training classes are all included. Yearly and family rates are even more affordable, but Maxwell is quick to point out that not having to lock yourself into a long-term contract is one of the differentiators for The Max Sports.

“We know things change,” he points out. “We don’t have to lock you into a long-term contract.”

He says if people’s financial or personal circumstances change or they’re too busy to come during particular months, they can easily just pay for the months they want to use the services.

Maxwell says customers span all demographic groups but adds that The Max Sports offers seniors conveniences other businesses don’t.

“Some places, you have to walk up stairs to swim or work out,” he says. “The heated pool and workout equipment here are all accessible on the main floor.”

He says the pool is maintained at a temperature of 88 degrees, perfect for seniors and others who want to stay limber through aqua-aerobics.

Maxwell’s wife owns Fitness and Fun dance studio in Bethalto and has expanded that business to also provide services at The Max Sports. In addition, Piasa Martial Arts operates out of the building. Maxwell says both dance and martial arts are popular.

As well as being available to regular members, the air-conditioned gymnasium can be rented for practice by sports teams. Volleyball, basketball, soccer and other teams use the gym for workout and practice. In addition, The Max Sports has 18 teams that play in the facility’s four sand volleyball courts.

The Max Sports, 2300 Henry St. in Alton, is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Information on memberships, classes, facilities and events can be found on the website and Facebook.

Maxwell says now is the time to take a look at The Max Sports.

“If you’re considering joining a gym or are in a gym that’s closing or has recently raised your rates, come check out The Max Sports,” he says. “The Max Sports is the most affordable facility with the most amenities of its kind in the area.”

× Expand The Max Sports has a heated Olympic-size indoor swimming pool.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Maxwell installed all new cardio and weight training equipment when he took over the business two years ago.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The many windows at The Max Sports allow customers to look out at over five acres of nature and scenery while they work out.