Flag exchange returns to Art Van showrooms

Art Van Furniture

Art Van Furniture customers will have another opportunity to bring in their worn American flags and trade them in for free 3- by 5-foot flags in honor of Labor Day from Friday through Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer has given away more than 16,000 flags since its flag exchange program began last year and has set a goal of distributing 20,000 Old Glories so families in every community it serves can proudly display their patriotic spirit.

“It has been an extremely humbling and uplifting experience to place new flags in the hands of our customers and to share in their pride for our great country,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “We have had the privilege of connecting with thousands of families in a profound way.”

Old American flags can be exchanged at all Art Van Furniture showrooms in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri during the promotion. The retired Stars and Stripes will be respectfully disposed of in accordance with the flag code.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter