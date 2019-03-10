Flour power

× Expand photo courtesy of Amy Doucleff-Hollis Christ Doucleff with his grandchildren

Supplying the area with baked goods since 1951, family-owned Duke Bakery is still going strong in its 68th year, with its third generation providing a sweet spot.

Amy Doucleff-Hollis, the granddaughter of founders Christ and Helen Doucleff, and her husband, Ben Hollis, currently manage the bakery together, employing youngsters from many local families over the years.

A precursor to the bakery was a soda plant, the Duke Beverage Company, owned by the Doucleffs. Today’s Alton location at 819 Henry St. was actually a grocery store in those days, with the soda plant directly behind the store.

But Christ Doucleff had always been interested in opening his own bakery. In 1951, the building that held the grocery store became available for purchase, and Duke Bakery has been there ever since.

“He had some family members that had been involved in the baking business,” Ben Hollis said. “So, (because) he was not a baker himself, he hired bakers. He was more of a businessman.”

The Doucleffs ran the bakery and the soda plant at the same time until 1954, when the plant closed and the bakery became the main focus.

Today, its famous cakes are available for any occasion, including weddings, birthdays and the all-important king cake for Mardi Gras. Pastries such as cream horns and doughnuts are available, along with a large variety of cookies — anything from traditional chocolate chip cookies to the more exotic, such as “cookie sandwiches.”

Amy’s father, Michael Doucleff, and uncle, Karl Doucleff, eventually took over the business for their parents. Karl hopped aboard in 1964 after graduating from college and attending baking school. Michael joined in 1970 and is still involved.

“Michael is still around every day in some aspect,” Hollis said.

Amy joined the business in 1996 as Karl retired, with Ben coming on in 1999.

“After graduating from Bradley University, Amy went to Chicago to The Wilton School of Cake Decorating,” Hollis said.

A second location of tasty treats is available at 3202 Nameoki Road in Granite City.

“We had three locations at one time, but lost our Godfrey location to a fire in 2012,” Hollis said. “Our Granite City location has been open since 2006.”

While the Alton location is where most of the baking is done and acts as a hub, the Granite City shop does have a few distinctive features.

“(That location) has hand-dipped ice cream, and they do have a cupcake bar as well as some seating,” Hollis said.

The last decade has been dedicated to a wholesale presence, with products available in convenience stores throughout the Riverbend and surrounding areas, including Jerseyville and Venice. It also provides baked goods for many local businesses.

