FOCUS St. Louis honors Challenge Unlimited

Challenge Unlimited Board Chairman Tom Morrissey and President and CEO Charlotte Hammond accept FOCUS St. Louis' What's Right with the Region Award.

FOCUS St. Louis, the region’s premier leadership organization, honored Challenge Unlimited and 19 other individuals, organizations, and initiatives making a difference at the 22nd annual What’s Right with the Region Awards Celebration on May 16.

Challenge Unlimited was selected as an honoree for a What’s Right with the Region Award in the category of Improving Equity and Inclusion. The award recognizes companies for exhibiting exemplary work in the area of inclusive business solutions by achieving measurable growth in the business enterprise over a one-year period. Challenge Unlimited Board Chairman Tom Morrissey and President and CEO Charlotte Hammond both accepted the prestigious award on behalf of the organization.

Challenge Unlimited’s selection as an honoree can be attributed to many activities from hiring, to corporate culture, and being highly engaged with the local business community. The organization has a rich history of workplace inclusion dating back to its founding and has been a trailblazer for employing and providing opportunities to individuals with disabilities, the disadvantaged and veterans. The company continues to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace, demonstrated by a workforce that is more than 50 percent composed of individuals with disabilities.

For 60 years, the organization has been committed to the inclusion of individuals with disabilities, veterans and those with disadvantages or barriers to employment — both in the workplace and in mainstream society. With Hammond’s leadership, the organization helps people with disabilities from all walks of life acquire the skills and connections to maximize their participation in the community.

“Being selected as an honoree for this prestigious award is the result of a shared dedication to our initiatives, resources and community involvement in advancing diversity in the region,” Hammond said. “I am proud of our team for being a beacon for inclusion to the community.”

