Having an eye for home décor requires a special skillset one is often born with, rather than taught. Being able to identify what styles, colors and forms best come together for a specific setting or to meet the tastes of a given individual requires talent.

Since she was young, people have told Amber Oller she has that talent, and the attractive collection of home décor items available in her new store proves it. Pure Bliss Home Décor is an addition to the growing small business community on Airline Drive in East Alton. The store had its grand opening Feb. 15.

“I love to decorate,” Oller says. “I always have.”

Oller explains she has sold home décor items through social media for years, and friends urged her to open the store. She says she finally felt the time was right.

The store offers a wide selection of decorative styles, ranging from traditional to modern and contemporary. The spacious, well-lit shop allows customers to easily browse items for general décor as well as actually try out furniture pieces. The floor space and walls reflect Oller’s keen eye for pieces with style, comfort and visual impact.

The store has accent pieces, coffee tables, night stands and fireplaces. Furniture pieces from easy chairs to barstools to sofas are available. In addition, wall art and lighting in stock. Oller says new items are added every week, so customers will find something different every time they come in.

Oller explains one of her store’s key differences, compared to others, is the pricing. She encourages customers to compare her prices to similar items they might find online or in traditional retail outlets.

“Our pricing is the best customers will find on any particular item,” she says.

She says another difference from other stores is that nothing requires assembly. Customers can take comfort knowing whatever they purchase is ready for their living space without additional work.

Oller also points out Pure Bliss Home Décor is not just a store for women. She says men will also find many items that appeal to them.

“We’ll be carrying seasonal items as the year goes on,” she notes. “We’ll have barbecue equipment, patio furniture and other outdoor items.”

“It’s a convenient place to shop locally,” she says. “People don’t have to drive all the way to Fairview Heights or St. Louis in order to find these types of items now.”

She also can personally help customers select items for particular situations as well as give them general ideas and guidance around design.

Pure Bliss Home Décor, 935 E. Airline Drive in East Alton, is open 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers can contact the store at (618) 219-0553.

The business and items it carries can be found on Facebook by searching for Pure Bliss Home Décor. New items in stock are listed on the Facebook page every Thursday.

