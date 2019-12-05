Food for the soul: Binion’s BBQ cooking up success in downtown Granite City

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Husband-and-wife duo Efrem and Paula Binion hold barbecue platters at their new restaurant, Binion’s, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave.

Three years ago, Efrem and Paula Binion got married.

Now, they’re the owners of a new barbecue restaurant in downtown Granite City.

Binion’s BBQ opened in September at 1316 Niedringhaus Ave. and is part of a bustling area that includes the Granite City Cinema and Downtown Diner.

“We’ve been blessed,” Paula said. “The business is very nice. Granite City has been good to us. We had some people we know, and people we don’t know, who have become friends and regular customers. The two months that we’ve been open, we’ve been shown love from everybody up and down Niedringhaus.”

The restaurant is open five days a week and serves ribs, pork steaks, chicken leg quarters and hot dogs. Paula said the pork steak is the most popular item on the menu because it’s so thick.

“I want to have a very private business and bring something to the table that all of the people in this neighborhood like and appreciate because they let us know that they really like pork steaks,” she said. “Pork steaks is one of our biggest sellers and we had never anticipated that.”

Paula said to make sure the customers have a great experience, the restaurant came up with the slogan, “We aim to please.”

“If we have something that’s not to our standards, we will double it because we want to make sure not only you’re happy, but we are happy serving it to you,” Paula said. “We’re not going to give our customers just anything.”

Efrem and Paula were classmates at Soldan High School in St. Louis.

“We were in work study together,” Paula said. “We would come to school, go to a couple of classes and mingle at work. He would harass me something fierce and he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to marry you one day.’”

Efrem has been working in the food business for more than 40 years. He said he enjoys having his own restaurant.

“It’s really good,” he said. “I set my own hours. We do everything that we want to do.”

Paula is in her first year in the business after working as a hairdresser for more than 30 years.

“I had carpal tunnel so bad that I stopped doing hair and I worked at the warehouses for a while,” Paula said. “Then, my husband decided to open up a restaurant over here.”

Before Binion’s opened, the location had housed a coffee shop called Kool Beanz, which closed in April. Paula said she found out about the vacancy from the economic development office at City Hall.

“We were meeting the owners of this building,” she said. “We told them we like it because the buildings we had looked at were nothing like this.”

Paula said when the restaurant opened two months ago, she and Efrem got a huge welcome from Judi Knapp, the owner of the August Garden/Revival next door at 1300 Niedringhaus.

“She sent me the most prettiest bouquet and welcomed me to Niedringhaus Avenue,” Paula said. “I thought that was awesome. I really felt the love.”

The restaurant staff also includes Efrem’s older brother, Tim.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter